Source: Suspected armed robber denied bail – The Standard

A gateway car driver in a US$129 111 robbery incident at a service station in Harare has been denied bail by the magistrates court.

The suspect Kuda Dzapasi (42) was remanded in custody and advised to approach High Court for bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

Dzapasi’s accomplices are in custody.

Prosecutors said the suspects who were armed with a 9mm Star pistol proceeded to Meru Service station Kuwadzana where they disarmed a Fawcett Security guard.

They threatened to shoot dead a cashier and walked away with US$129 111.

It is alleged that on March 11 , detectives received information to the effect that Dzapasi was Musami in Murewa.

His arrest led to the recovery of a stolen property that included an AD Van valued at US$5700.