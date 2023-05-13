Source: PNL lines up bumper programme –Newsday Zimbabwe

They are set to clash in two venues — Gweru and Beitbridge with the latter hosting some of the highly-anticipated clashes.

The Premier Netball League (PNL) is expected to serve a netball fiesta this weekend with potentially exciting matches lined up between today and tomorrow.

So far Ngezi Platinum have proved to be the team to beat as they have been on fire currently sitting on top of the league table with 26 points and are yet to lose a match this season from the 13 matches they have played so far. They also managed to beat the defending champions Platinum Queens 34-26 in their last encounter at their home ground.

However, for this weekend Ngezi Platinum are yet to face another big test against Chisumhanje-based side, Green Fuel, who have been in good form since last season and are also yet to lose a game this season. Green Fuel are currently fifth-placed with 12 points from just six games they have played so far.

ZDF Queens are sitting in second position with 18 points from 10 games, followed by Harare City with 14 points from nine games, while Platinum Queens are fourth-placed with 12 points from the seven games they have played so far.

Some of the league games were postponed due to various reasons including the passing away of Platinum Queens player Sibekezelo Ncube last month which saw a number of games being put on hold.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tapiwa Chirenda believes they still have a chance to mantain their dominance this coming weekend.

“Our preparations for the weekend games have gone quite well. We were just working on perfecting a few concepts on defensive and offensive aspects. My players are all in good shape, save maybe one but all is well because we have cultivated a culture of producing utility players. I think if they polish on these new concepts learnt and still keep believing in their abilities, the sky is the limit for this team,” said Chirenda.

Though Chirenda admits that they face a tough test against Green Fuel, he expressed confidence that his side can still snatch a win.

“Facts being stubborn as they are, Green Fuel is the better team on paper any day considering their position from last year. Our wish is to cause another upset this coming weekend and maintain the perfect run.

“Our targets as a team at the beginning of the season were to finish a place better than last season at least or maintain that position as we were rebuilding and refocusing. The other one was to be the best defensive team of the league this year — so far we have surpassed all expectations,” said Chirenda.

In other matches, the defending champions Platinum Queens will clash with ZDF Queens, as Harare City and Black Rhinos also tussle it out.