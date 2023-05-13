Source: Mapeza salutes Chiragwi –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mapeza and his men face Ngezi Platinum at Baobab Stadium, at a time they are in bad form.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has heaped praises on Ngezi Platinum gaffer Takesure Chiragwi, saying the youthful tactician has the most dangerous team in the topflight ahead of their clash at the weekend.

The defending champions have had an indifferent start to the season, having gone for three matches without a win.

They face a Ngezi Platinum side currently riding high, something which Mapeza acknowledges.

“The young man, Takesure Chiragwi has done really well. You can tell from the results he got, especially away from home.

“We are going to face a quality side, one of the most organized. As it stands, they are one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

“We have done our homework. We have one more day of preparations and will see what happens when we get there,” Mapeza said.

The former national team captain says his sights are on vetting his team to regain its mojo.

What gives him hope is that they are only three points behind log leaders Highlanders, who have played a game less.

“Morale is high despite the challenges we have faced. It’s football.

“A phase like this is normal in football, but look we are not far away from the teams that are at the top.

“It’s a three-point difference. We are okay, so we just need to get out of this phase,” Mapeza said.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars will be looking to leap to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer log standings when they host FC Platinum.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi miners are in a rich vein of form andhave won three of their last four matches.

They are one of the three teams yet to taste defeat so far in this campaign. Highlanders and Chicken Inn are the other two.

Matchday 8 fixtures

Today: Herentals v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Sheasham (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Chicken Inn (Gibbo)

Tomorrow: Caps United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), Triangle v Yadah (Gibbo), Highlanders v Simba Bhora (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v FC Platinum (Baobab)

Monday: ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium)