Source: Poachers slaughter and mutilate collared lion – #Asakhe – CITE

A collared lion has been found poached in Victoria Falls, its flesh stripped and its head and claws missing, in what authorities describe as a disturbing case of targeted wildlife crime.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) confirmed the grim discovery, saying the lion was being tracked by the Vic Falls Wildlife Trust when its signal went static. Rangers followed the device’s location and uncovered the remains, raising fears of escalating poaching in the region.

Authorities suspect the lion was killed for its body parts, which are highly valued in illegal wildlife markets.

“We are worried about increased cases of lion poaching, and we will continue to work with the police and other conservation partners to curb this challenge,” ZimParks said in a statement.

During the search, rangers also found a second lion—an adult male—trapped in a snare but still alive.

“With the assistance of veterinary doctors, the second lion was successfully treated and rescued from the snare,” the agency added.

ZimParks has reported the incident to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), and investigations are underway to track down the poachers.

Meanwhile, anti-poaching units in Victoria Falls and rangers in the Zambezi region have intensified patrols to sweep for snares and protect vulnerable wildlife.

“Our teams are actively conducting snare-sweeping patrols within the surrounding areas to protect wildlife,” officials confirmed.

Conservationists say the brutal killing underscores the growing threat to Zimbabwe’s lion population, calling for stronger measures to protect the country’s iconic predators.