Zimbabweans struggle with unemployment as informal sector dominates

The majority of Zimbabweans remain unemployed or reliant on informal work, according to a new national survey, with many struggling to secure stable incomes.

The 2024 Citizens’ Perceptions and Expectations Survey conducted by Sivio Institute found that only 37% of respondents were formally employed, while 30% were self-employed and 28% were unemployed. Among those working, 36% were in the informal sector, compared to just 20% in the private sector and 20% in government jobs.

The sample size was 1,272 respondents across Zimbabwe.

“Young people are the most affected,” the report states, noting that unemployment is highest among Zimbabweans aged 18-35.

Agriculture remains the country’s biggest employer, accounting for 15% of jobs, followed by education (11%) and construction (11%). However, manufacturing, which has traditionally been a key sector, now accounts for just 2% of employment.

Income levels also remain low. The majority (71%) of those employed earn between US$51 and US$500 per month, while 4% reported having no income at all.

Employment creation was ranked as the top national priority by 62% of respondents, followed by healthcare improvement (37%) and price stabilisation (34%). Despite this, only 5% of respondents felt the government had made significant progress in creating jobs since the 2023 elections.

“We need stable jobs and industries that function properly,” said one respondent. “Without that, nothing will improve.”

As Zimbabweans continue to face economic hardship, the report suggests that government policies will be judged primarily on their ability to create sustainable employment opportunities.