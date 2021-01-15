Source: Police arrest 826 illegal miners – DailyNews

By Tamary Chikiwa

POLICE have launched a massive crackdown on illegal gold miners in a blitz that has so far netted 826 individuals across the country.



This comes at a time when the country is currently under a hard lockdown as Zimbabwe battles to control the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi told the Daily News that police are currently conducting “Operation chikorokoza ngachipere/Isitsheketsha kasiphele/No to machete gangs”.

“Our aim is to bring sanity in the country and we are serious about it. We have arrested 826 people since the onset of the operation. “In Shurugwi, we arrested 66, Kwekwe, 26, in Gwanda we arrested 44, while in Filabusi it’s 42, in Maphisa we caught 17 and in Inyathi 78,” Nyathi said.

He added that major arrests were made at Jumbo Mine in Mashonaland West where police officers nabbed 137 illegal gold panners. Other arrests were made in Christon Bank, Makhosa and Mutare.