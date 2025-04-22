Source: Police arrest cops filmed taking bribes from suspects – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – A female police officer who was secretly filmed taking petty bribes from suspects in the Harare city centre recently has been arrested together with her colleague.

In a statement on Monday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Constables Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure are “clearly seen accepting bribes”.

“Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media in which a female police officer is clearly seen accepting bribes from suspects while sitting on a plastic chair at Parkade Rank at the corner of Nelson Mandela Street and Rezende Street in Harare Central Business District,” Nyathi said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that Constable Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure have been arrested. They are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges.

“The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.”

Corruption is rampant within Zimbabwe’s police force.

While corruption related crimes have been difficult to detect in the past, the advent of social media which has allowed some brave members of the public to secretly film cops taking bribes has added to efforts to combat the cancer.

In November last year, two traffic police officers, Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva were detained after a viral social media video also exposed them taking bribes from public transport vehicles near the Mabvuku turn-off along Harare-Mutare Road.