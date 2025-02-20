Did thieves try to steal beer using tunnel?

HARARE – Delta Beverages, Zimbabwe’s largest soft drinks and beer manufacturer, is investigating an attempted break-in at its Southerton brewery in Harare.

This follows the discovery of a tunnel leading into the premises uncovered by workers at Delta Lagers on Manchester Road.

Police were called in to investigate the incident amid suspicions thieves had tunnelled in to steal beer from the brewery.

The tunnel was discovered on February 17, 2025.

In a statement, Delta Beverages stressed that the incident had no impact on its operations.

“We are working closely with the police and other responsible authorities to determine the veracity of the report, as well as the motive and identity of the perpetrators,” the company said.

Delta Beverages has launched its own internal review of the incident and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Southerton brewery is one of Delta’s key facilities and central to its operations.

The company assured employees and stakeholders that it takes the security of its premises seriously and is cooperating fully with authorities.

Delta Beverages is a subsidiary of Delta Corporation and is the largest brewer in Zimbabwe, producing iconic beer brands such as Castle Lager, Carling Black Label, and Chibuku.