Zimbabwe commits to enhancing ease of doing business, boosting competitiveness

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Rutendo Nyeve

In a bid to accelerate Zimbabwe’s economic transformation, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has reaffirmed its dedication to implementing President Mnangagwa’s directive to enhance the ease of doing business to ensure competitiveness and drive sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the official opening of the National Competitiveness Commission’s (NCC) inaugural Competitiveness Summit in Bulawayo, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu outlined the Government’s commitment to fostering a competitive and business-friendly environment.

Minister Ndlovu said competitiveness remains a cornerstone for achieving sustainable national growth.

“Competitiveness is a key driver of sustainable economic growth. Zimbabwe’s efforts to achieve Vision 2030 hinge on creating a conducive business environment,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He praised President Mnangagwa’s unwavering support for economic transformation, industrial growth, and private sector development, noting that the President’s leadership has been instrumental in inspiring efforts to position Zimbabwe as a globally competitive economy.

“The President’s dedication to economic prosperity, sustainable industrialisation, and private sector development aligns with our collective vision of transforming Zimbabwe into a globally competitive economy,” said Minister Ndlovu.

The summit comes just a week after President Mnangagwa issued a directive for Ministers to address the challenges faced by businesses due to bureaucratic red tape, exorbitant fees, and over-regulation.

“Concerted efforts must be made to revisit all areas that hinder the start and growth of investments. Businesses should not suffer from regulations, punitive administrative licenses, or excessive fees. These measures should instead promote economic development and improve the livelihoods of our people.”