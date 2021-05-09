Source: Police compensate woman | The Standard

BY VANESSA GUZHA

HOME Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and police commissioner-general Godwin Matanga have finally compensated a Chitungwiza woman, who was shot during the August 2018 post-election protests.

Loveness Chirisei was paid $1 418 703.09 after suing Kazembe and Matanga over reckless and indiscriminate shooting.

Kazembe and Matanga had been dragging their feet in complying with the order issued in July 2020 by High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore to compensate Chirisei.

They, however, moved with speed to avert contempt of court charges by paying her off on Friday, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed.

“Chiriseri was injured when a police officer manning a police checkpoint at the intersection of Seke Road and Delport Road shot twice at a private vehicle she was travelling in,” ZLHR said.