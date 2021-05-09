Source: Robbers attack schoolgirl | The Standard

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A BULAWAYO schoolgirl was stripped naked by three robbers, who went on to stab her after she disembarked from a bus.

The 17-year-old girl from Nkulumane was attacked at the intersection of Intemba and Khami roads.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the suspected robbers were yet to be accounted for.

“The robbery occurred on May 1 at around 7pm, corner Intemba and Khami roads. The complainant is a female juvenile aged 17 years and the accused persons are three unknown male adults,’’ said Ncube.

He said the robbers pounced on the girl while she was on her way home from central Business centre after one of them stopped her and demanded cash.

Two more robbers emerged from the bush.

They undressed the girl before taking away her jacket, denim trousers, T-shirt, pair of socks, pair of shoes and a black hat. One of the robbers stabbed her on the buttocks.