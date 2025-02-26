Police crackdown on local companies

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi (third from right) and other officers display a beverage named Mauya which they confiscated from an unlicensed beverage manufacturer in Waterfalls, Harare, yesterday. — Picture: Tanyaradzwa Tanyanyiwa

Freeman Razemba, Crime Reporter

Police have intensified a crackdown on local companies, particularly those in the food and beverage industry, urging them to comply with the country’s laws by ensuring they possess all requisite operating documents.

This follows a raid earlier this week on a company in Waterfalls, amid allegations that it was manufacturing illicit alcoholic beverages. However, it was later revealed that the company was producing a ginger-based drink.

The discovery of thousands of such beverages at the premises has prompted police to widen their investigations into the matter.

Speaking after a visit to the site yesterday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi expressed concern over the operations of certain businesses, particularly regarding public safety, health, and security.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the way some companies are operating, especially with regards to the safety, health, and security of the public,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

“As you can see, this is another raid by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, where we have established that this company was operating and, in the process, manufacturing a product— whether it’s a beverage, alcoholic or non-alcoholic — without clarity on its contents.”

He further highlighted that the company lacked the proper licensing to produce the product in question and that the beverage had not been certified by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

“Above all, they have no licence to be producing this product. This product has also not been certified fit for sale or supply to the public by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, especially considering some of the medicinal qualities being claimed on the labels. These claims have not been substantiated,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi raised further concerns over the absence of expert medical examination of the product, which he described as a violation of the country’s laws.

“Then you also have the issue of food standards, where you find that some of the conditions under which this purported beverage is being manufactured are not safe for any product intended for public consumption.”

He issued a stern warning to businesses, emphasising adherence to national laws and regulations. “As the police, we want to urge business people and companies that, in whatever they are doing, they must, first and foremost, consider the laws of the country. Secondly, they must prioritise the safety of the public.

“Thirdly, they must ensure that all processes they undertake fully comply with Government regulations.”

Comm Nyathi confirmed that suspects had been apprehended and that investigations were ongoing.

“We are conducting investigations. Yes, we have picked some suspects, and we will be issuing a detailed statement as investigations progress,” he concluded.