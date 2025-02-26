Murdered for stealing green mealies, body dumped at court

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Arron Nyamayaro

An Epworth man was arrested for fatally assaulting a man he had caught stealing his green mealies.

The suspected thief’s body was subsequently dumped at the Epworth Magistrates’ Court.

Isaac Mudyiwa, 49, reportedly caught Christopher Chida stealing his green mealies and assaulted him all over his body with planks.

When Chida’s condition deteriorated, Mudyiwa carried and dumped him at the Epworth Magistrates’ Court.

Harare provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa confirmed the case.

He said Chida’s body was found with no visible injuries and was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.