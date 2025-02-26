Murdered for stealing green mealies, body dumped at court

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Murdered for stealing green mealies, body dumped at court

Arron Nyamayaro

An Epworth man was arrested for fatally assaulting a man he had caught stealing his green mealies.

The suspected thief’s body was subsequently dumped at the Epworth Magistrates’ Court.

Isaac Mudyiwa, 49, reportedly caught Christopher Chida stealing his green mealies and assaulted him all over his body with planks.

When Chida’s condition deteriorated, Mudyiwa carried and dumped him at the Epworth Magistrates’ Court.

Harare provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa confirmed the case.

He said Chida’s body was found with no visible injuries and was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Related posts:

  1. Guard flaunts stolen pistol
  2. Six cattle rustlers nabbed 
  3. Blitz on timber poaching
  4. Smuggling: Six nabbed as authorities seize boat, vehicles at Limpopo River
  5. Teenager in court for murder 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *