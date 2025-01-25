Police go digital, roadblocks to stay

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technolgy Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira (second from left) is joined by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Comissioner General Stephen Mutamba (right), the University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Paul Mapfumo (third fron left) and the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency Coordinator Dr Painos Gweme as they are taken on a tour of facilities found at the Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing at the University of Zimbabwe-Picture:Joshua Muswere

Blessings Chidakwa and Remember Deketeke

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has gone digital and is creating an automated fingerprint identification system for smart policing that will make it easier to track criminals.

Further, police roadblocks will remain in place as they are part of the force’s Constitutional mandate while an ongoing operation to eradicate illegal pirate taxis that have been causing havoc and endangering the lives of motorists and pedestrians will be intensified.

The Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) for smart policing, set to be launched soon, is being jointly developed by ZRP and the Zimbabwe Centre for High-Performance Computing (ZCHPC).

Speaking at a demonstration of the new system at ZCHPC offices in Harare yesterday, Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira said the initiative would be a game-changer.

Prof Tagwira said the new system was inspired by National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) where ZCHPC contributes towards the realisation of an innovation-led and knowledge-driven economy.

“These efforts align with the Government’s vision of fostering home-grown solutions to national challenges. The ZRP AFIS system showcases how technology can enhance law enforcement by improving crime detection, prevention, and overall efficiency.

“This progress highlights Zimbabwe’s growing capacity to develop cutting-edge solutions that meet global standards. May I commend the Commissioner-General of Police for embracing this technology,” he said.

Prof Tagwira said technological innovation was being leveraged to enhance national security and public service delivery.

“This initiative reflects the power of collaboration in leveraging technology to enhance national security and public service delivery. As the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, always says, the future of Zimbabwe must be anchored on innovation, science and technology,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technolgy Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira (left) unpacks the smart traffic tracking system whle flanked by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Comissioner General Stephen Mutamba (right) and the University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor (second from right) at the Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing at the University of Zimbabwe-Picture:Joshua Muswere

Police Commissioner-General Steven Mutamba said the new system would bring about a modern way of handling criminal cases timeously and accurately.

“We have been doing this manually, and you can imagine looking at the fingerprint lines manually, producing a magnifying glass. It takes time. In this day and age, we don’t expect criminals to be waiting for us.

“We have got to measure them through systems like the one that we have been shown. So, I would like to applaud the team for the steady work, and I would like to urge you to go further and develop more of these systems,” he said.

Comm-Gen Mutamba said the new system was used in well-developed countries.

“That is something that we have been longing for. When it comes to investigations, it’s not an easy thing to do, especially when you would like to identify persons that have committed crimes.

“You will perhaps know, when someone has broken into premises, one of the critical pieces of evidence that is required is something that can show that Mr So-and-So or Ms So-and-So broke into someone’s property,” he said.

Comm-Gen Mutamba said when police have a system that can pick up fingerprints at scenes of crime, then they were home and dry.

“We can also do our investigations as quickly as people expect us to do,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technolgy Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira (left) is joined by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Comissioner General Stephen Mutamba (second from left) and the University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Paul Mapfumo (right) as they are taken on a tour of facilities found at the Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing at the University of Zimbabwe-Picture:Joshua Muswere

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said roadblocks had always been part of policing.

“Roadblocks are there for smuggled goods, whether into or out of the country. You can also have roadblocks to account for moving criminals, including those who commit robbery cases.

“Then we can also have roadblocks for traffic management. Currently, we have an operation targeting mushikashika and lawlessness on the roads; that is why we have some roadblocks,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said roadblocks were part of the ZRP’s Constitutional mandate.

“That is why we are appealing to all motorists to lead by example whether one is driving a family car, company car or a public service vehicle,” he said.

Comm Nyathi also urged drivers to always adhere to road regulations.

“You will not be killed for passing through a police checkpoint. If you have committed an offence, wait for the due process of the law to be followed.