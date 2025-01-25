Eminent citizens to get Presidential honour

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will this year honour outstanding citizens and organisations as part of the Second Republic’s thrust of bestowing honour where it is deserved, with nominations now open.

The awards and orders are informed by a desire by the Government to honour inspirational role models, personalities and organisations who render invaluable service to the people and place Zimbabwe on the global map.

President Mnangagwa last year conferred the Royal Order of Munhumutapa and the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe along with valour medals of the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe, Silver Cross of Zimbabwe and the Commendation Medal to seven individuals excelling in various spheres of influence.

The seven are former Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, who was conferred with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe (Platinum) while Messrs Sirizani Butau and Jubilee Utsiwegota were awarded the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe, the top award for bravery.

Others are Messrs Peace Magaya and Luckmore Magaya, who got the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe, Mr Devnanda Popatial who was awarded the Royal Order of Munhumatapa and musical outfit Black Umfolosi who received the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Bronze.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya called for nominees for conferment with honours and awards.

“Government intends to award eligible and deserving Zimbabwean citizens across all our range of honours and awards.

“The individuals should be luminaries who meet the eligibility criteria for the award under which they are nominated,” he said.

Among the honours and awards, there is the Order of the Great Zimbabwe to be conferred on Zimbabwe’s gallant sons and daughters for their supreme sacrifice in connection with the liberation struggle, survival and development of Zimbabwe.

The Royal Order of Munhumutapa will be conferred in honour of brothers and sisters from other states for their exceptional sacrifice and commitment towards the liberation and well-being of Zimbabwe as a nation.

The Order of the Star of Zimbabwe symbolises the yearnings and aspirations which propel Zimbabweans in their quest to achieve the highest possible goals in the spheres of human endeavour and is thus a fitting honour and award for superlative achievements.

The National Historical Legacy Award will be conferred on Zimbabweans who have selflessly and relentlessly dedicated themselves to the preservation of Zimbabwe’s peace, order, sovereignty, integrity and unity, thereby fostering the country’s socio-economic development.

The bravery awards are headed by the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe awarded to members of the uniformed forces and civilians for conspicuous bravery in circumstances of extreme peril.

It is the highest award and as such will head the order of precedence followed by the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe, which is awarded to members of the uniformed forces and civilians for conspicuous bravery in circumstances of great peril.

The Bronze Cross of Zimbabwe is awarded to members of the uniformed forces and civilians for acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.

The Medal for Meritorious Service is conferred on members of the uniformed forces and civilians for meritorious service to Zimbabwe or humanity at large.

The Commendation Medal is conferred on any person for a commendable act of bravery, commendable service or continuous devotion to duty which deserves recognition.

There are also commendation awards.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development is conferred for outstanding, transformative service in human capital development that has opened up and achieved growth in new economic sectors while ensuring inclusivity.

The Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Commendation Award for Community Development, Peace Building and Fostering Unity is conferred for outstanding and consistent transformative service in the improvement of livelihoods at community level engendering peace making and fostering unity.

The Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo Commendation Award for Justice and Human Rights is conferred for distinguished and consistent pursuit of justice and human rights for the greater good of humanity.

The Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award is conferred on persons who have worked and dedicated their lives to the betterment of humanity through rendering humanitarian service. It recognises the spirit of humanism exhibited by the recipient, while honouring the virtues of concern for the disadvantaged and vulnerable members of society.