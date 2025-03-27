Source: Police hunt for fugitive Gweru fatal accident driver – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Gweru, the Midlands province, have launched a man hunt for an unknown motorist who caused an accident that led to the death of an infant and fled the scene.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday said the accident occurred at the weekend along the Gweru-Mvuma Highway near OK Mart in the Midlands capital.

Mahoko said Alton Shoko (27), of Greenvale in Gweru, was driving a Nissan Caravan towards the city centre when the accident occurred.

Shoko had 10 passengers on board.

“An unknown motorist was driving a Jeep vehicle in the opposite direction,” Mahoko said.

“Upon reaching the 84km peg, the Jeep tried to overtake another vehicle, thereby encroaching onto the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with Shoko’s vehicle.”

He said an infant died on the spot.

“The Jeep driver abandoned his vehicle and ran away. He has not been located,” he said.

Mahoko said the injured were ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital, where some are still admitted.

“Police are appealing to the public for information on the owner of a Jeep, white in colour, to assist in relation to the fatal road accident,” he said.