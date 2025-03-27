Source: Mpilo, UBH in paralysis: Zapu – The Southern Eye

ZAPU has bemoaned the continued deterioration of public health services in Bulawayo and other centres across the country.

Zapu deputy secretary for health and welfare, Themba Bulle, said Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) were in a state of paralysis.

“Patients at UBH and other hospitals buy their own medicine and medical equipment,” Bulle said.

“The late Gogo Rose Nyathi, a Bulawayo celebrity, human rights activist, social media influencer and a vendor along 5th Street, had to fork out more than US$1 400 before being treated.

“She needed financial and material assistance from local and diaspora-based Zimbabweans.”

An Afrobarometer 2024 health service delivery survey painted a sorry tale about the state of public healthcare services.

Bulle said the country’s political instability and poor economic management had negatively impacted the health system.

“There has been major political and economic emigration which dwindled the Zimbabwe health workforce,” he said.

“Better fiscal and monetary policies, managing inflation, reducing unemployment, a progressive tax system, eradicating corruption, equitable distribution of resources and revenue and removal of sanctions (when the time is appropriate) will see the economy grow, generating money for the health system.”

He emphasised the need for health education to be incorporated into the education curriculum from primary school.

“Generally investing in education and vocational training equips the workforce with the skills needed for a modern economy,” he said.

“Zimbabweans deserve a better public health system that is universal, decentralised and free.”

Health workers last week demonstrated in Harare protesting over deteriorating health standards and a cocktail of challenges they are facing.

The country’s health sector has endured years of under-funding and neglect.