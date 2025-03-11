Source: Police hunt for six suspects after gruesome Lower Gweru gang murder -Newsday Zimbabwe

Police are hunting for six young men that are suspected to be part of a gang of nine that allegedly killed a 66 year-old man after going on a reign of terror in the Midlands province’s Lower Gwelo.

Boniface Nkomazana was allegedly killed by the group of machete-wielding men in Butete village under Chief Bunina at around 11pm on Saturday as he was walking home.

The police believe that his killers belonged to a group of nine young men, who were moving around the village assaulting people in their homes. Three suspects have already been arrested in connection with the murder

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Nkomazana was discovered Sunday morning by a passer-by.

“On 09/03/25 around 0700 hours, Bornface Nkomazana was discovered lying in a pool of blood by Lovemore Sibanda, aged 38 of Butete village, Lower Gweru,” Mahoko told NewsDay.

Police from Maboleni, who attended the scene, noted that the victim had a broken right leg, with a protruding bone on the ankle. The gang was allegedly armed with knives and machetes.

“He was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital and a docket of attempted Murder was opened. Bornface Nkomazana died while on the way to hospital,” Mahoko said

“Investigation so far have revealed that Bornface Nkomazana was attacked by a group of nine youths, some of whom being residents of Jali village, Chief Bunina, Lower Gweru who are alleged to have moved from door to door in Butete village assaulting villagers.

“Three other reports from the affected villagers were also made at Maboleni police station.

“Quick follow-ups made by the station resulted in the arrest of the three suspects who are in Police custody. Six others are yet to be arrested”

Mahoko told NewsDay that three members of the group have since been arrested and were assisting police with investigations.

The three have been identified as Thabani Ncube (19), Confidence Sibanda (20) and Mthulisi Ndebele (23) from Jali village.

Police are appealing to the public for information which may help establish the whereabouts of the remaining six suspects who have been identified as; Thulisani Ndlovu, Takana Ndlovu, Denis Ndlovu, Peter, Sean and Nqabutho.