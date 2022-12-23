Source: Police launch traffic safety blitz -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE Provincial Affairs and Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti yesterday said police were launching a traffic safety blitz targeting unlicensed public transporters.

Speaking yesterday at the official launch of the Christmas Road Traffic Safety Campaign in the capital, Muguti urged motorists to exercise safety during the festive season.

“Essentially, we are checking for all the paperwork in terms of age as the law restricts persons under the age of 25 from being transporters. We are checking for defensive drivers’ licences for big buses, the wearing of seat belts and for vehicles that are not roadworthy and have worn out tyres, or are overloaded. We will also check for simple things such as talking on the cellphone while driving,” Muguti said.

“We want an accident-free holiday, and zero fatalities is our target for the protection and safety of our passengers.”

Police Assistant Commissioner Wonder Tembo later told NewsDay: “Our roads have become a jungle, and so many lives are being lost. We will ensure that all law breakers’ vehicles are impounded, and that those found in contempt of the law are charged.”

He said they had deployed police officers throughout the country’s roads to enforce sanity and avoid accidents.

The chairperson of the Zimbabwe Transporter Passengers Organisations Samson Nanhanga urged transporters to be responsible and observe safety precautions.