Police launch traffic safety blitz

HARARE Provincial Affairs and Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti

HARARE Provincial Affairs and Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti yesterday said police were launching a traffic safety blitz targeting unlicensed public transporters.

Speaking yesterday at the official launch of the Christmas Road Traffic Safety Campaign in the capital, Muguti urged motorists to exercise safety during the festive season.

“We want an accident-free holiday, and zero fatalities is our target for the protection and safety of our passengers.”

Police Assistant Commissioner Wonder Tembo later told NewsDay: “Our roads have become a jungle, and so many lives are being lost. We will ensure that all law breakers’ vehicles are impounded, and that those found in contempt of the law are charged.”

The chairperson of the Zimbabwe Transporter Passengers Organisations Samson Nanhanga urged transporters to be responsible and observe safety precautions.

