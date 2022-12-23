Source: Health experts fear COVID-19 cases spike –Newsday Zimbabwe

Information and Publicity minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

HEALTH experts have warned that complacency during the festive season could see cases of COVID-19 spiking after 12 deaths were recorded this month.

On Tuesday during the post-Cabinet media briefing, government announced that there was a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past week with 211 new cases recorded compared to 203 the previous week.

The warnings come as a new COVID-19 variant has been detected in China, with medical experts saying members of the public should be vaccinated and exercise preventive regulations.

Information and Publicity minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Tuesday said: “Cabinet advises that the small spike in the number of new cases and deaths recorded during the week is of concern and calls for the country to remain vigilant.”

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) president Enock Dongo said there are high chances of the new variant from China getting into Zimbabwe.

“We are not safe; we are not off the hook as far as COVID-19 is concerned considering the new variant in China. Zimbabwe and China have a very cordial relationship, meaning that we visit each other frequently, and we have a lot of people coming from China. The chances of Zimbabwe getting the virus are very high. It’s the festive season and people are traveling all over the world. There is need for people to be cautious during gatherings,” Dongo said.

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe president Johannes Marisa said: “We just need to be extra cautious to save lives. The strain that is currently in Zimbabwe is not a serious one; we just need to avoid gatherings. We ought to get early diagnosis and treatment in case we get COVID-19. We don’t need to delay.”

Public health expert Itai Rusike said the escalation of COVID-19 cases can be attributed to poor compliance and adherence to the public health preventative measures.

“We risk having a spike in new cases, hospitalisation and deaths just after this festive season; especially given the fact that a considerable number of Zimbabweans are residents in many countries including those reporting high numbers of COVID-19 cases,” Rusike said.