Police ministers, government bureaucrats – Zanu PF members told 

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zanu PF members to monitor government bureaucrats including ministers in the manner in which they are executing the party’s programmes.

Mnangagwa said this while addressing the party’s Central Committee meeting in Harare on Wednesday.

Today, Mnangagwa will officially open the ruling Zanu PF’s annual conference in Bulawayo where the party’s policies and resolutions will be adopted for implementation in government.

The conference is being held under the theme, Industrialise and Modernise Towards Attainment of Vision 2030.

Mnangagwa said conference’s policies and resolutions must be incorporated into government plans, with the requisite resources allocated to ensure successful implementation.

“This would ensure that the party’s vision for the country is translated into real progress on the ground. The policies and projects enunciated at this conference must find their place in government plans,” he said.

“It is our duty to ensure that the decisions made here are fully executed by the central government. Party leaders must ensure they supervise and oversee the government’s performance to meet the party’s expectations.”

In the past, critics have said Zanu PF’s conferences were mere talk-shows with little to offer the long-suffering Zimbabweans.

The conference is being held amid widespread poverty, a collapsing Zimbabwe Gold currency, drought an water shortages across major cities among other ills.

“I believe these are the same conferences we have had before. Nothing will change,” a Harare resident, Tigere Gumbo said.

“It is just the Zanu PF MPs and ministers pushing their own interests without the nation’s well-being. They are wasting money. Instead of building roads and clinics, why are they holding such a lavish conference? There is nothing that has come out of these conferences.”

This year’s conference is not an elective event but some party activists are suspected to be allegedly attempting to push for constitutional amendments to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office.

Mnangagwa, however, said this conference will not be a talk-show.

“They (conference’s) are platforms where policies, directives, programs, and projects are crafted to transform the lives of the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The supremacy of the party over the government is a standing principle that compels us to ensure that resolutions made at the party level are reflected in government policies.”