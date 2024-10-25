Source: Headmaster cheats exam students –Newsday Zimbabwe

A HEADMASTER appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing charges of duping final-year examination students.

Tafadzwa Chikohora (31) was remanded in custody to October 25 for bail application.

The complainant is Ivyluck College, represented by its director Lucky Sibanda.

The College offers Form 1 to Form 6 classes, but is not a registered Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) examination centre.

State prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that sometime in May this year, the college entrusted the suspect with US$729 in examination fees to register three students for Zimsec O Level November examinations at Ellis Robins High School, a registered Zimsec centre.

Chikohora allegedly diverted the money to his own use.

It is alleged that Chikohora later forged counterfeit Zimsec examination papers for the students to write.

After the examinations were completed, Chikohora destroyed the fake papers in an effort to conceal his actions.

According to court documents, the fraudulent scheme was uncovered when the students discussed the contents of the examination papers, leading to suspicions that they had written fake examinations.

The court heard that copies of the fake examination papers were recovered from Chikohora’s phone.