Source: Police nab 14 for border crimes – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY REX MPHISA

BEITBRIDGE police have arrested 14 people in the past seven days for various border crimes including attempting to bribe police and other security agents involved in Operation No To Cross-border Crime.

Officer commanding Beitbridge police Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the arrests saying the suspects had been taken to court.

“All I can say is we have arrested 14 for bribery in seven days. Most of these cases are still before the courts with four having been finalised. You can go to the court tomorrow as the rest were remanded to Monday (today),” Nyongo said.

Those arrested include members of a Rimbi bus crew who allegedly offered members of the Beitbridge District Joint Operations Command US$670 and R2 000 after their bus was found laden with smuggled alcohol. The National Task Force conducting Operation No To Cross-border Crime was, however, withdrawn a week ago after government expanded the operation to provincial level.