Source: Police officer fatally shot during attempted robbery – #Asakhe – CITE

A police officer attached to Police Special Tactics (PSTT) unit was allegedly shot dead by three unknown armed robbers while on duty on Monday evening in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb.

According to sources close to the matter, an illegal money changer had made a report to the police that there were suspicious people who were following him.

A crack team comprising of CID Homicide and PSTT members was immediately put on high alert to monitor the complainant’s movement and his house in New Luveve for his safety.

“On 9 August 2021 at around 2 pm, the complainant went to CID Homicide Offices to make a report that he suspects he was being followed by suspicious people and had gathered that he was being targeted by an armed robbery gang which was said to have travelled all the way from their base in South Africa,” the source told CITE.

At around 7 pm, the complainant arrived at his house and found the crack team already on deployment.

“It was at that moment that the now deceased saw the complainant entering the gate, he moved forward from his position without observing the three-armed robbers who were now closely just behind the complainant,” the source said.

“In a fraction of a second the armed robbers first saw him before he could fire at them and he was shot in the head by one of the accused persons who then fled from the scene towards the eastern direction.”

The deceased suffered severe head injuries and was quickly rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment but he was pronounced dead upon admission.

Police officers collect the body of the suspected armed robber who was shot dead during a gun battle with police

Meanwhile, the suspects were later intercepted by police officers along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo street near Unity Village in the city centre and exchange fire resulting in one of the suspects being shot dead while the other two managed to escape.

Police are yet to comment on the incident.