Police prohibit carrying of weapons in Kadoma

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Police in Kadoma have issued a four-month prohibition order barring the carrying of weapons such as spears, axes, swords, knives and daggers in the district.

This follows a spate of crimes, including public disorder.

The officer commanding Kadoma District, Chief Superintendent Musiyalela Mwezi said: “The prohibition order shall be in force from 10 March to 10 June, 2025.”

“The carrying of the weapons in a public place or motor vehicle, whether openly or by concealment, is prohibited.”

Failure to comply will lead to a fine not exceeding Level 5 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both the fine and imprisonment.