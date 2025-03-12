Recruitment of 4 000 teachers starts

Zvamaida Murwira and Tanyaradzwa Kutaura

THE Government has started the process of recruiting 4 000 teachers as part of a broader plan to employ 8 000 educators this year to improve the teacher-learner ratio and enhance the quality of education across the country.

This initiative, which follows Treasury’s approval for the recruitment exercise, is expected to significantly strengthen the nation’s teaching workforce and improve pass rates while addressing disparities between urban and rural educational environments.

In an interview at the official opening of a new five-room classroom block at Southerton Primary School in Harare, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Angeline Gata expressed optimism about recruiting at least 4 000 teachers in the first quarter of the year.

She noted that the necessary steps have already been taken to secure the needed staff.

The remaining 4 000 teachers would be recruited in the second term.

Deputy Minister Gata said the Ministry had completed the required documentation to relevant departments to facilitate the recruitment process.

“Right, we are very, very grateful to Treasury and the Public Service Commission, who have given us the green light that during the first quarter of the year, we will be able to have 4 000 teachers as per plan,” she said.

“We submit our requirements to the Public Service Commission, indicating where we need teachers and for which subjects.

“The hiring and payment of these teachers will be managed by the Ministry of Public Service and the Minister of Finance, who will communicate accordingly.”

Deputy Minister Gata also commended parents and the Southerton community for their significant role in constructing the new classroom block, which she described as essential for providing a safe learning environment for students.

“This development is crucial as schools expand, ensuring that children have adequate and safe spaces to learn.

“It allows us to deliver the quality education we aim for and improves the overall environment and safety of our children.”

The five-room classroom block was built using resources mobilised by parents and community members.

School Development Committee (SDC) Chairperson Mr Brown Nyama expressed confidence in the collaborative effort.

“It brings us joy as parents to hand over this building to the ministry, as it represents the passion and teamwork invested by parents. Students should view this investment as a pillar of inspiration.”

Mr Nyama emphasised that the value of resources and efforts invested in the project should motivate students to work hard and improve academically.

“The challenges facing the educational sector, such as non-payment or late payment of school fees, remain significant,” Mr Nyama said.

Despite the challenges, he reiterated the importance of community support in overcoming obstacles.

“We are committed to complementing the Government’s efforts in school expansion, in line with the Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo mantra,” Mr Nyama said.

The recruitment of 4 000 teachers and the community’s involvement in building educational infrastructure signal a promising step towards improving education in the region.

Education commentators say with the Government’s commitment and community support, there is hope for an enhanced learning environment that can lead to better educational outcomes for all students.