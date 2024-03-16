Source: Police recover 19 stolen cattle – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Bulawayo have recovered 19 cattle stolen from Inyathi and Mbembesi urging farmers to be vigilant in curbing stock theft.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday confirmed the recovery of the cattle during an awareness campaign held at Mvutho Primary School.

“Hillside police have recovered 19 cattle stolen from Inyathi and Mbembesi after getting information from villagers who partook in the stock theft awareness campaigns like the one we are doing now,” Ncube said.

“One farmer from Inyathi found four of his cattle from the stolen herd.”

Ncube challenged the communities to form neighbourhood watch teams in their respective areas.

“We advise that you have a neighbourhood watch committee to help us as we conduct this search. Woolendale residents helped the police in intercepting Honda Fit vehicles carrying meat from stolen cattle,” Ncube said.

He added that the recovery of the cattle was due to the the active participation of the neighbourhood watch committee that reported suspicious vehicles in the area.

During the campaign, the residents were advised to brand their livestock as it helps the police to easily locate the owner if recovered.

“If you cannot afford to brand your cattle, as the police, we have introduced the universal branding which will run from May 1 to August 1 where we will be branding them for free,” he said.

Last month, police in Matabeleland South arrested six suspects in connection with the theft of 58 beasts, 14 goats and eight donkeys that were recovered during the on-going anti stock theft operation.