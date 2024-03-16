Source: Touts jailed for breaking into parked vehicle – The Southern Eye

TWO Bulawayo touts who broke into a parked motor vehicle were on Thursday sentenced to nine months in jail by magistrate Maxwell Dube.

Nkosi Msimanga (22) and Mihlalafami Ndlovu (37) pleaded guilty to the charge and will however serve an effective six-month jail term each after three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The complainant in the matter is Pathisani Ncube.

The court heard that on March 11, at around 3am and at Club 263 located in George Silundika and 11th Avenue, Msimanga used an unknown object to open the door of a Toyota Vitz motor vehicle.

He managed to get inside the vehicle while Ndlovu was outside monitoring people’s movements.

The court was told that when Ndlovu fled from the scene, Ncube found Msimanga inside his vehicle and he failed to give a valid explanation as to why he was in the car.

The matter was reported to police leading to the arrest of the duo.