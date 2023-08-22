Source: Police recruits remanded in custody -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE 19 police recruits, who were arrested for public violence last week, were yesterday remanded in custody to today for continuation of bail application.

The 19 who appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi are denying the charges.

The suspects Tadiwanashe Machopa (21), Nthandoyenkosi Nyathi (21), Tinotenda Chakanyuka (23), Brian Makiwa (24), Benjamin Panashe Musina (23), Tanaka Emmanuel Chivige (24), Anesu Marufu (23), Delight Dube (23), Tatenda Chidhakwa(23), Nqoba Mahlangu (22), Tinotenda Marimo (22), Milton Mashave (23), Tanaka Keith Kaseke, Blessing Gondongwe (24), Kudakwashe Makuvaze (22), Fortune Irvine Madzinganyama (24), Takunda Chibwana (24), Anymore Ndlovu (24) and Pajeal Balance (23).

The recruits are stationed at ZRP Mukushi Academy.

It is alleged that the police recruits, who were armed with sticks and unknown objects, engaged in acts of public violence by assaulting members of the public.

The court heard that the recruits were avenging an assault which had been perpetrated on Nyathi, Kaseke and Ndlovu by an unknown person on Friday afternoon at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare.

Some of the assaulted members of the public sustained injuries.