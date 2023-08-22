Source: August 23 declared public holiday -Newsday Zimbabwe
Government has declared Wednesday, the day that the country is set to participate in its harmonized elections, a public holiday.
In a government notice gazetted on Monday, Minister of Home Affairs Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe said:
“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, in terms of section 38 (2) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2;13), has declared that the 23rd of August, 2023, shall be a public holiday for the purposes of polling for the 2023 harmonised elections.”
