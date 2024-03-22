Body found with deep cut on the head, bruises on the legs, thighs and buttocks

BULAWAYO – Police in Bulawayo have appealed for public assistance in their bid to establish the identity of a suspected murder victim believed to have been in his 30s whose remains were found in a state of decomposition at Sauerstown suburb on March 17.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the man’s remains were discovered by a juvenile in a bushy area in the low-density suburb.

“On March 17, 2024 at around 6PM, a female juvenile aged 12 and residing at a plot in Warringham went to a nearby bush and saw the body of the now deceased lying lifeless.

“She ran back home to inform her uncle and a police report was made.

“The body which was at an advanced state of decomposition lay under some small trees and was barefooted, naked on the bottom and wearing a discoloured grey t-shirt.”

Police also noticed injuries on the body.

“A deep cut was noted on the top part of the deceased head, the body had bruises on the legs, thighs and buttocks.

“The now deceased’s blood-stained blue jean trousers were spotted in the bushy area along a pathway. It was searched and it had nothing in its pockets,” Ncube said.

The body was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police have also launched a concurrently appeal for information that could lead to the arrest of the murder suspects.

“Anyone with a missing relative that might match the above description to contact ZRP Sauerstown on (0292) 200960 or visit any nearest police station.

“We also appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to report at any nearest police station.”