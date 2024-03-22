Says his passion is in grabbing dirty assets from those who would have acquired them illegally

Source: Reza vows to seize stolen wealth as he takes oath as new ZACC boss – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Newly-appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Michael Reza says he will make it his priority to recover any pieces of wealth acquired through corruption.

He made the declaration in interviews with journalists on Wednesday as he took oath of office during swearing in to his new job by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

He was sworn in concurrently with Fungayi Jessie Majome, who is now chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC).

Reza replaces Loice Matanda-Moyo who was appointed Prosecutor General in October last year while Majome takes over from Elasto Mugwadi.

Reza was the deputy prosecutor general before his latest appointment.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of South Africa and a Masters of Laws (LLM) degree from the Midlands State University.

He has experience in criminal investigations and prosecutions, having handled many corruption cases at the highest level and prosecuted serious crimes in the country’s courts for more than a decade.

Reza said his main priority is to seize proceeds of crime from criminals.

“I was trained in asset forfeiture and money laundering.

“I went to South Africa, Botswana and Malawi all taking training in that aspect.

“It is something dear to my heart. We are going to ensure that criminals are dislodged; proceeds of crime must be recovered and it must be known that crime does not pay,” he said.

He dismissed common belief that ZACC was a toothless dog after it has largely failed to go after influential politicians and businesses accused of corruption.

“That is not an entirely accurate description of ZACC,” he said.

Reza said during his tenure, ZACC will be thorough in its investigations in order to secure convictions.

“I am going to ensure that no docket leaves ZACC unless it is complete, unless all elements of the crime have been attended to.

“That way, we have a fighting chance to secure a conviction. Once we secure a conviction, people will have faith in ZACC and the administration of justice,” he said.

Majome, a former opposition legislator and lawyer, served as Deputy Minister in the Women Affairs and Justice ministers during the unity government of 2009 to 2013.

Majome, on her part, pleaded for public support to enable her to discharge her mandate effectively.

“I am looking forward to getting the support of the citizenry as well as the state. I want us to build a human rights culture in Zimbabwe,” she said.