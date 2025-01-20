Police seized with murder cases

Crime Reporter

The body of a 40-year-old man, Lackius Murimi, was found floating in a Goromonzi dam with his hands tied with a rope.

There were two deep cuts on his head and police have since launched investigations into the case.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Goromonzi are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which the body of Lackius Murimi was found floating in Shapiro Dam at Leicester Farm in Goromonzi on January 16,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Gwanda are investigating another murder case in which Admire Tshuma died on his way to the hospital after he was found on January 17 in Gobatema, Guyu, with a deep cut on his forehead.

In another case, police in Guyu are investigating a case of murder in which Gladys Ndlovu (36) was found dead on January 18 in a bushy area in Lothe Village with multiple injuries all over her body.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might assist in investigating these cases to contact the nearest police station.