Zimpapers makes key senior executive appointments 

Mr William Chikoto

Online Reporter

The Zimpapers board has announced the departure of chief executive officer, Mr Pikirayi Deketeke, the chief finance officer, Mr Farai Matanhire, and the chief marketing officer, Mr Tapuwa Mandimutsira following the expiry of their contracts.

The three executives are now on leave while serving their notices of employment termination.

The Group Editorial Executive Mr William Chikoto has been appointed the acting chief executive officer while the group’s financial controller, Mrs Annah Kufakunesu has been appointed acting chief finance officer.

Board chairperson, Mrs Doreen Sibanda said: “We are grateful for the dedication and commitment shown by Mr Deketeke, Mr Matanhire, and Mr Mandimutsira over the years.

“As they move on to new endeavours, we extend our heartfelt appreciation and best wishes for their future success.

“As we bid farewell to these executives, we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continued success under new leadership.”

She said Mr Chikoto is well-positioned to steer Zimpapers through this transition period due to his extensive experience and deep understanding of our business.

On Mrs Kufakunesu, Mrs Sibanda said she has a wealth of financial expertise and a proven track record of driving financial performance.

“We are confident that her leadership will continue to uphold the high standards of financial management and strategic growth,” Mrs Sibanda said.

“Zimpapers is forging ahead with its digital transformation strategy and expanding its market presence to ensure sustained growth and innovation. Our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and enhancing customer experiences remains unwavering.

“We are excited about the future prospects and the opportunities that lie ahead. We assure our stakeholders that the company is in capable hands and is poised for continued success.”

Mr Deketeke was appointed CEO in April 2015 and has led the company through numerous milestones, which include diversifying the Zimpapers business from being a purely newspaper publishing and printing company to the integrated media group that it is now.

Under his leadership, Zimpapers solidified its position as a market leader and expanded its footprint into broadcasting with top brands such as Star FM and Diamond FM.

It also ventured into television by setting up the Zimpapers Television Network.

He has been with Zimpapers for 37 years and previously served as Editor of the Herald, Editor-in-Chief and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr Chikoto has previously served as Editor of the Herald and also Editor of The Sunday Mail, two of the group’s flagship papers.

He is presently leading the group’s newsroom transformation project, a cornerstone of the digital transformation programme.