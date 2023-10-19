Source: Police shootout in Southlea Park: two robbery suspects dead -Newsday Zimbabwe

Two suspected armed robbers died upon admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital after they were shot in a fire exchange with the police in Southlea Park, Harare on Tuesday.

In a statement, police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the shootout occurred on October 17, and identified the duo as Israel Zulu (50) and David Dausi Takawira (43).

“The suspects revealed to detectives from CID Homicide, Harare that they hid firearms in a bushy area near Manyame River, Southlea Park. Upon arrival at the scene, the suspects tried to escape while taking advantage of the current weather situation, leading to a shootout,” read the statement.

“Subsequently, the suspects were shot by the detectives and were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where they died upon admission.”

According to Nyathi, the deceased suspects and their accomplices are linked to ten armed robbery cases that occurred between 2019 and October 2022 in Harare and Bulawayo.

One of the cases occurred at an unnamed business centre in Mount Pleasant, Harare, where they attacked a security guard before making off with US$ 36 200.00 and ZWL$ 28 539.00.