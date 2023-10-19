Source: Man strikes wife with a machete, commits suicide -Newsday Zimbabwe

A Beitbridge woman is battling for life at a local hospital after she was struck and left for dead by her husband who later committed suicide soon after the heinous act. The now-deceased Getmore Ndou (37) allegedly attacked Ngawedzeni Singo (39) accusing her of coming home late.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Tshanswilikiti villager near Lutumba Growth Point, north of Beitbridge Town.

After committing the heinous crime, Ndou hung himself in the bedroom while Singo was helped by her 13-year-old son to seek medical attention.

Beibridge police boss Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo told NewsDay that they were investigating both incidents.

“I can confirm that we are investigating this sad incident,” said Nyongo.