Source: Police summon Mnangagwa challenger – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA

ZANU PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the party presidency, has been summoned again by the police for interrogation.

Msengezi was last month summoned by the police who asked him to report to the Harare Criminal Investigations Department for an interview after he claimed that the police were on a man-hunt for him as if he was a fugitive.

“As per your letter mentioned above, be advised that you can come to our offices on the dates May 10 or 11, 2022 at 1400hrs. We confirm that we will be available on the above said dates and time for interview,” a police memo seen by NewsDay read.

Musengezi told NewsDay that he did not report to the police the last time he was summoned for an interview.

“We wrote to them and gave them that date. I’m definitely going to attend. It is either I will go on the 10th or 11th depending on the availability of my lawyer,” Musengezi said.

Details of why the police are keen to interview Musengezi remain sketchy.

Last year, he challenged Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the Zanu PF presidency following the 2017 military coup. He later revealed that he was receiving death threats amid a spirited campaign to cause the collapse of the case at the High Court.