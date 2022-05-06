Source: Magistrate throws out Sikhala’s application – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE magistrate yesterday dismissed opposition leader Job Sikhala’s application challenging the use of a flash disk as evidence in a case he is facing a charge of inciting public violence.

Sikhala, through his lawyers Jeremiah Bhamu and Harrison Nkomo challenged the submission of the flash disk, arguing that it may have been tampered with to incriminate him. But the State argued that the material contained vital evidence showing him committing the crime.

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro ruled in favour of the State represented by Garudzo Ziyadhuma and Tendai Shonhai.

The video was then played in court and it had blurred visuals and poor sound.

The matter was postponed to May 19 for trial continuation.