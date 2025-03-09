Police Superintendent Under Investigation For Extorting Masvingo Business Community

She is also accused of bullying junior officers and orchestrating the transfers of high-ranking officials based on her influence and gossip.

On October 4, 2024, the local business community submitted a formal complaint to then Commissioner General of Police, Godwin Matanga.

In the letter, they called for a lifestyle audit of Chipfakacha and her husband, Eddie Chipfakacha, both senior officers at Masvingo Central Police Station.

The business community contended that the couple lives a lavish lifestyle far beyond the means of civil servants, pointing to two large houses they have built—one in Rujeko and another in Target Kopje. They suspect these assets may be funded by proceeds from bribes.

There are allegations that Chipfakacha is involved in illegal gold panning, and the business community has urged for further investigation into these claims.

Chipfakacha, who oversees operations at Masvingo Central Police District, and her husband, who serves as Officer-in-Charge of CID at the same station, are said to have disrupted the business community, tarnishing the police force’s reputation. The business leaders are also calling for Chipfakacha’s immediate transfer.

ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the ongoing investigation in an exclusive statement to The Mirror. Said Nyathi:

There is no stone that will be left unturned in the investigations and the public will be notified of the findings.

In a written response to The Mirror dated March 5, 2025, Nyathi said the investigations are being carried out from Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba’s office. He said:

The Commissioner General of Police has taken note of the complaint against Superintendent Chipfakacha. Currently, comprehensive investigations are underway. We assure the media and public that the findings will be made public and no stone will be left unturned.

Chipfakacha refused to comment when The Mirror called her, saying, “I don’t talk to the media, you can speak to the Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Dhewa.”