Source: Service Station Supervisor And Her Brother Convicted Of Staging Armed Robbery
Two siblings from Zvishavane, Midlands Province, have been handed 12-month jail sentences for orchestrating a staged armed robbery at a local service station.
Biana Madzudzu (26) and her brother Givemore Madzudzu (37) were convicted of theft after they stole US$18,200 in cash and fuel coupons from DA Motors Service Station on February 23, 2025.
In an elaborate scheme, Biana, who worked as a supervisor at DA Motors, pretended to be attacked at knifepoint.
She then handed over the money to her brother, before reporting the fake robbery to the ZRP Zvishavane.
However, the police investigation revealed that the entire incident had been staged. The siblings were subsequently arrested, and police recovered US$12,258 in cash, the stolen fuel coupons, and other items that had been hidden in the Kandodo and Zuderberg mountains.
The court sentenced each of the siblings to 36 months in prison, with 12 months suspended for good behavior and another 12 months suspended on the condition that they pay US$3,500 in restitution. As a result, Biana and Givemore Madzudzu will each serve an effective 12-month jail term.
