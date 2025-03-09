Source: Service Station Supervisor And Her Brother Convicted Of Staging Armed Robbery

Two siblings from Zvishavane, Midlands Province, have been handed 12-month jail sentences for orchestrating a staged armed robbery at a local service station.

Biana Madzudzu (26) and her brother Givemore Madzudzu (37) were convicted of theft after they stole US$18,200 in cash and fuel coupons from DA Motors Service Station on February 23, 2025.

In an elaborate scheme, Biana, who worked as a supervisor at DA Motors, pretended to be attacked at knifepoint.