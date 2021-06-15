Source: Police taken to court over spikes, teargas – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VANESSA GUZHA

HARARE High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu is today expected to preside over a case where the Zimbabwe Human Rights Non-governmental Organisation Forum on behalf of the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe has filed a court application challenging police’s use of metal spikes, teargas and the smashing of windscreens in a bid to tame errant commuter omnibus crews.

Police have often been accused of throwing spikes, teargas and smashing windscreens in an effort to restore sanity in the cities, but in the process endangering passengers’ lives.

“Over the last two weeks, three people died, 10 were injured and three omnibuses were burnt to shells due to the use of spikes, teargas and smashing of windscreens by members of the police force dealing with alleged traffic violations,” part of the application read.

The applicants said spike throwing was unlawful and infringed on people’s rights to personal safety.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe were cited as respondents.