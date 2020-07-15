As imprisoned opposition councillor fights for freedom

Source: Policeman arrested in social media blitz on dissent – The Zimbabwean

ZIMBABWEAN police on Friday 10 July 2020 arrested a Zimbabwe Republic

Police (ZRP) member and charged him with undermining authority of or

insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

ZRP members arrested Milton Murairwa, a 31 year-old police officer and

charged him with undermining authority of or insulting President

Mnangagwa as defined in section 33(2)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act after he allegedly posted a message

which reads “ED ne Team yake Must GO” on a WhatsApp group for police

members stationed at Mbare Police Camp.

Prosecutors told Harare Magistrate Denis Mangosi that Murairwa

publicly and unlawfully intended to engender feelings of hostility to

46 members who are on the Mbare Family WhatsApp group against

President Mnangagwa by posting such a message on a social media

platform.

Murairwa, who was represented by Moses Nkomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights (ZLHR), was set free on Saturday 11 July 2020 after he

was granted RTGS$3 000 bail by Magistrate Mangosi, who also ordered

him not to interfere with state witnesses and to continue residing at

his given residential address.

Murairwa is the second police member to be arrested and charged with

undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa in the past

two months after the law enforcement agents arrested Shungudzemoyo

Kache, a police officer, who allegedly told a Harare resident Stanley

Mabhachi, who was wearing a scarf with the Zimbabwean flag colours,

that President Mnangagwa is a “used condom.”

Meanwhile, the High Court in Masvingo will on Wednesday 15 July 2020

preside over the hearing of a bail application filed by Godfrey

Kurauone, the Councillor for Ward 4 in Masvingo Urban constituency,

who has been languishing in detention after he was arrested by ZRP

members on Monday 6 July 2020 and charged with undermining authority

of or insulting President Mnangagwa as defined in section 33(2)(a)(i)

of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Kurauone, who serves as the MDC-Alliance party Youth Assembly’s

National Organising Secretary, was denied bail by Masvingo Magistrate

Patience Madondo on Wednesday 8 July 2020, who ruled that he is a

flight risk, who if freed on bail will abscond standing trial.

In court, prosecutors told Magistrate Madondo that the 33 year-old

Kurauone accused President Mnangagwa during an address to some

commuters, who were queuing and waiting to board a state-owned

Zimbabwe United Passenger Company bus, of leading a corrupt

administration and hence should resign.

Kurauone, who is represented by Martin Mureri of ZLHR, is alleged to

have uttered the words; “Let’s us unite and remove this corrupt

government and Mnangagwa. President Mnangagwa and his criminals must

go.”