Politburo meets tomorrow

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU PF will have its first Politburo meeting of the year tomorrow, the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, has said

In a statement, Cde Mutsvangwa said: “Zanu PF Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu advises all members that there is a Politburo meeting tomorrow 29th February 2024 at 10:00 hrs at the party headquarters,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

All members should be seated by 09:45 hrs sharp.

Meanwhile, the War Veterans National Executive Committee meeting has been postponed from the 29th of February to a later date yet to be advised.