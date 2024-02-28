Source: Saps intercept smuggled super cars –Newsday Zimbabwe

According to media statements by SAPS Limpopo Province, most drivers of these vehicles failed to explain origins of the cars in their custody.

SOUTH African Police Service (Saps) have arrested five people involved in the smuggling of top-of-the-range vehicles to Zimbabwe.

According to a Saps Limpopo Province, the intercepted vehicles were found to have been car-jacked in Gauteng province, Johannesburg.

On February 12, near Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane Saps caught a 29-year-old man in possession of a Ford Ranger vehicle suspected to have been stolen and destined for Zimbabwe.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Garsfontein in Gauteng the weekend prior to interception, Saps said.

The suspect, a South African citizen, was cornered along the N1 Road to Zimbabwe after his attempt to flee was thwarted.

From February 22 to 24, Saps intercepted four other vehicles including an expensive sports utility vehicle (SUV) all worth R4,5 million.

“The Saps in Limpopo through intensified operations continue to crackdown on smuggling activities, with recent operations leading to the arrest of two foreign male suspects and the seizure of a stolen motor vehicle worth over R1 million,” a statement released on February 22 said.

Police seized the two cars including the SUV worth more than R1 million which was in the process of being smuggled to Zimbabwe via the Beitbrige Border Post.

“The vehicle was being escorted by another vehicle using the N1 bypass next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane when police spotted them,” Saps said.

“They tried to stop the vehicles but the drivers sped off. The two suspects were subsequently nabbed along the R71 bypass following a speed car chase.

“The suspects also tried to run on foot but they were caught. The two suspects did not possess valid driver’s licences.”

Preliminary investigations showed that the vehicle was car-jacked last Monday in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

On February 23, a provincial tracking team in collaboration with private security companies arrested a 33-year-old South African man and seized a late model Ford Ranger pick-up valued at over a R1 million.

“The vehicle was intercepted in Polokwane enroute to be smuggled into Zimbabwe through the Beitbrige Border Post,” Saps said.

“The suspect was arrested following a high speed car chase. The recovered motor vehicle was reported stolen on Wednesday, 21 February in Alberton, Gauteng province.”

On Saturday, Saps arrested a 22-year-old male suspect attempting to smuggle yet another latest model Ford Ranger pick-up truck worth R1,5 million which was being driven towards Beitbridge Border Post.

The vehicle that was car-jacked on Tuesday from Germiston in Gauteng province was spotted by Saps and a private security company as it approached the Polokwane Mall of the North.

“Police attempted to stop the motor vehicle but it sped off and a car chase ensued until it was intercepted in Ga-Sekgopo village under Modjadjaskloof policing area.

“A 22-year-old male driver was asked about the origin of the motor vehicle but failed to provide a satisfactory response and was immediately nabbed on the spot for driving a suspected stolen vehicle and reckless driving,” Saps said.

Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe applauded his team for the arrests,

The Saps statements were released by Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the Limpopo province Saps spokesperson.