Source: ‘Politicised’ space barons take-over Harare markets – Muguti -Newsday Zimbabwe

Mupedzanhamo vendors

GOVERNMENT has admitted to politicisation of major markets in Harare Metropolitan Province while giving an update on progress made towards the reopening of Mupedzanhamo Market in Mbare.

Mupedzanhamo was closed in September following violent clashes between suspected Zanu PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) space barons as they wrestled to control the marketing spaces.

At least two people died and 13 others were arrested.

In a statement, Harare Metropolitan Province secretary Tafadzwa Muguti said: “It’s a well-known fact that all major markets in Harare Metropolitan Province have been taken over by politicised space barons who constantly abuse their positions in their respective parties and social standing in the society. This has affected markets such as Glenview Furniture Complex, Jambanja in Chitungwiza, Coca Cola Corner and Siyaso amongst others.”

Muguti said that on Tuesday an inter-ministerial technical committee visited the Mupedzanhamo to ascertain the extent of damages to infrastructure and its suitability to be reopened before this festive season.

“The respective ministries have begun planning for the upgrade, renovations and construction of more markets for our traders. The market is in need of major renovations which include ablution facilities, water, and sewer infrastructure upgrade, perimeter wall repairs, remarking trading spaces, adequate parking and electrical installations to name a few.”