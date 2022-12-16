Source: Sikhala continues to sing the blues –Newsday Zimbabwe

SIKHALA

A HARARE magistrate has dismissed Job Sikhala’s application for exception in a case he is being accused of obstructing the course of justice.

Sikhala, who is being represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Harrison Nkomo, appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who dismissed his application.

The opposition politician had challenged the facts of the case saying they did not disclose an offence.

Sikhala also submitted that he was facing political persecution.

However, Gofa said the charges were clear, and that Sikhala had raised triable issues.

After the dismissal, the State applied for the matter to be remanded to January 5 for trial, but Sikhala’s lawyers opposed the postponement.

The State, represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti, said witnesses were not in attendance, hence the need for postponement.

Sikhala’s lawyers said witnesses could not be allowed to abscond court at the expense of their client who is in custody.

Gofa, however, dismissed Sikhala’s submissions saying the trial could not proceed without the witnesses.

Sikhala was later remanded to December 29, 30 this year and January 3 next year for a marathon trial.

The Zengeza West legislator is being accused of obstructing the course of justice after he reportedly accused Zanu PF of causing the murder of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali.

He faces a separate charge of inciting violence following violent skirmishes at Ali’s funeral.

Meanwhile, Sikhala’s wife Ellen was Tuesday fined $30 000 for reckless driving and slapped with a six-month ban from driving by Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure.

Ellen was arrested on September 20 this year on her way to visit her husband at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where the troubled lawmaker has been languishing since June this year on a charge of inciting violence.

The court heard that she drove against oncoming traffic.

Mashavakure ordered her to pay $30 000 fine or be imprisoned for two months.

She was also ordered to surrender her licence within seven days.