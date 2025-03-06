Source: Popular Tembeya drink manufacturer in court -Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE-BASED company has found itself in trouble after being dragged to court for allegedly manufacturing and selling improperly labelled Tembeya beverages.

Tembeya Africa (Pvt) Limited Company, trading as Tembeya (Private) Limited, represented by one of its directors, Eric Iradukuda, faces charges of contravening the Food Standards Act and food labelling regulations.

The trial is scheduled to begin on March 13 and will be presided over by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

According to court documents, on February 26, detectives received a tip-off that the company was manufacturing and distributing illicit beverages at its Rugare premises.

The detectives found that the labels on their Tembeya Ginger drinks did not comply with labelling statutory requirements.

The labels failed to explicitly include the phrase “added as a preservative” before or after the mention of sodium benzoate, a preservative used in the product.

Samples of the ginger drinks were seized from the premises and sent to a government analyst for testing.

The State alleged that Tembeya’s unlawful distribution of improperly labelled beverages could potentially mislead consumers.

The State is set to rely on the seized Tembeya Ginger drinks and the government analyst’s report as key exhibits in proving the alleged offence.