Source: Zambezi River Basin gets major boost –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zambezi River Basin, which spans across six countries in southern Africa, has received a significant boost in its efforts to protect and conserve its natural resources.

The Climate Investment Funds (CIF) has endorsed a US$60,35 million investment plan for the region, which is expected to mobilise over US$600 million in co-financing.

The investment plan, which is part of CIF’s Nature, People and Climate programme aims to support sustainable forest restoration, high carbon stock protection, ecosystem restoration and alternative livelihoods for forest-adjacent communities.

The plan will also address wildlife connectivity and human-wildlife conflicts through sustainable land use planning.

The Zambezi River Basin is home to over 51 million people, who depend on the basin’s natural resources for their livelihoods.

However, the basin is facing numerous challenges, including deforestation, habitat loss and climate change.

The investment plan, which was developed in collaboration with the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (Zamcom) and the African Development Bank, will support the implementation of nature-based solutions to address these challenges.

According to Felix Mosi Ngamlagosi, the executive secretary of Zamcom, the investment plan marks a significant milestone in the region’s efforts to build a sustainable and resilient future.

“We are setting the foundation for the implementation of nature-based solutions that will help to mitigate the impacts of climate change and human activities on the natural resources,” he said.

The investment plan is expected to have a significant impact on the region, including the creation of jobs, improvement of livelihoods and protection of biodiversity.

Zambia’s Water Development and Sanitation minister, Collins Nzovu, noted: The Nature, People and Climate Zambezi Region Investment Plan was a critical step towards building sustainable, climate-resilient communities in our region.”

The investment plan is a significant boost to the region’s efforts to protect and conserve its natural resources, and is expected to have a lasting impact on the livelihoods of the people who depend on the Zambezi River Basin.