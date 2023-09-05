Source: Power generation reaches 1 565 megawatts | The Chronicle

Senior Business Reporter

A TOTAL of 1565 megawatts was generated on Monday with Kariba Power Station contributing 900MW.

According to daily production figures from the Zimbabwe Power Company X handle (formerly Twitter), Hwange Power Station generated 665MW while all small thermal station had no production.

Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 have been added to the national grid and both units will inject an additional 600 megawatts largely expected to boost Zimbabwe’s energy production and ease imports.

In his acceptance speech yesterday after taking an oath of office to assume his second term in office, President Mnangagwa said with the Second Republic having delivered energy-self-sufficiency, it will now move towards upgrading Hwange Units 1 to 6 among other national strategic power generation stations to meet demand which is rising due to increased economic activity.

“During the last five-year term, my Administration delivered energy self-sufficiency to our country. Courtesy of our comprehensive, strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China, Hwange Unit 7 and Unit 8 are now on stream,” he said.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa said work is continuing towards broadening the energy mix, inclusive of renewable energy, to increase the total energy output, in tandem with the demand created by the fast-growing economy.