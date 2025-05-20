Source: Premier expands Zulu Lithium plant capacity – herald

Business Reporter

PREMIER African Minerals Limited has commenced the expansion of its Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project, with civil works for a new flotation plant, and the procurement of inserts for a cleaner cells upgrade already underway.

The Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project is central to Premier’s strategy to tap into the surging demand for critical minerals like lithium, driven by the global shift towards clean energy.

The Zulu project will add to Zimbabwe’s already lofty ranking as a major lithium producer globally. Australia, Chile, China, Zimbabwe, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Portugal and the United States are the top global producers.

Australia is the leading producer, followed by Chile, with China in third place.

Several companies are involved in lithium mining in Zimbabwe, with a notable presence of Chinese investors. Key players include Sinomine Bikita Minerals Spodumene Project, Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe near Harare and Sabi Star Mine in Buhera.

Other companies actively involved in lithium mining and mine development in Zimbabwe include Kamativi Lithium Project, Gwanda Lithium, Global Platinum Resources, Red Rock Resources and Marula Mining.

At the time of its commissioning last year, the Zulu project, 80 kilometres from Bulawayo, targeted production of 50 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per day, which was to be gradually increased over time.

However, Premier maintains a targeted full projected capacity of 4 000 tonnes of concentrate per month.

Premier’s flotation plant upgrade, to optimise spodumene production, is a crucial lithium component to meet the quality standards of potential offtake partners.

By enhancing the primary and secondary flotation plants, Premier seeks to achieve the required grade and tonnage to secure a binding development agreement, a pivotal milestone in establishing Zulu as a significant player in the lithium supply chain.

According to Premier African Minerals, the additional spodumene circuit, critical for producing high-grade lithium concentrate, is expected to be installed and completed in the third quarter of 2025.

Premier African Minerals Limited chief executive officer, Mr George Roach, said the company anticipated that the inserts would be delivered and commissioned in June 2025.

He noted that the beginning of civil works marked a significant step towards getting the Zulu project up and running again.

“Premier African Minerals Limited is pleased to confirm that following completion of the interim funding as announced on April 25, 2025, the company has now instructed the commencement of civils for the additional float plant and has confirmed the orders for the inserts to the existing cleaner cells.

“It is indeed most pleasing to commence civils and confirm the float plant order to be able to get Zulu back to work,” said Mr Roach.

These developments come at a time when the global lithium market is facing unprecedented strain as supply struggles to meet the soaring demand from battery manufacturers.

After years of significant oversupply, the global lithium market will tighten in 2025, according to the projections of Fastmarkets, a leading cross-commodity price reporting agency in the agriculture, forest products and metals and mining markets.

The impact of production cuts last year and improvements in demand from certain areas of the downstream supply chain will start to take effect this year, leading to a tighter market.

But even with tightening supply, many market participants are reserving judgment on the outlook for 2025, saying the year ahead is far from certain.

Industry forecasts suggest that lithium demand will surge at a compound annual growth rate of 20-25 percent through to 2030, fuelled by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

Premier African Minerals is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa. It is developing the multi-million dollar RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

The company has a diverse portfolio of projects, including tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe as well as lithium and gold in Mozambique, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration.

Zimbabwe has established itself as a key player in the global lithium market, due to substantial lithium deposits found in regions such as Bikita, Arcadia, and Zulu.

These deposits have garnered significant interest from international investors, who recognise the country’s potential to be a leader in lithium production globally.

With its favourable geology and growing investment in the sector, Zimbabwe is poised to capitalise on the increasing demand for lithium, driven by the global shift towards electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.